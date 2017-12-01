Drug smuggling case: Sukhpal Singh Khaira issued fresh summons for Dec 21

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo/Files Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Express photo/Files

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Sukhpal Khaira, did not appear personally in the Fazilka court where he was summoned in a 2015 drug smuggling case. The court issued fresh summons to Khaira for December 21, the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Khaira stated that as his arrest warrants had been stayed by HC, there was no need for him to appear in person for Thursday’s hearing. He has also moved the Supreme Court contesting summons issued

to him.

The Fazilka court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sukhpal Khaira in the drug case, after which Khaira had moved to HC where he had got a stay order on the arrest. However, his plea against summons was rejected by the HC on November 17. Khaira has maintained that it is a case of political vendetta against him.

