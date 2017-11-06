Drug racket case: HC stays non bailable warrant against Punjab opposition leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Express photo)

Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the non bailable warrant issued to the Punjab Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira by a lower court in Fazilka in the drug smuggling case. High Court has also issued a notice to the state government for a response in the case and listed it for a hearing on November 9.

Terming it a “classical instance of political vendetta” to rope him in the case as an accused to “tarnish his reputation and public perception,” the Punjab leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira Friday had filed a plea in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the summon issued to him by the Additional Sessions Judge Fazilka in connection with a drugs smuggling case.

“Being a crusader against drug mafia, mining mafia and corruption, systematic attempts have been made from time to time in this very case to drag the name of the petitioner with a view to silent him,” Sukhpal said in the plea filed through advocate Mehtab Singh Khaira.

Stating that no offense has been committed by him, Sukhpal has said he is being victimised only because he has been “vociferous, fearless and independent” as the leader of opposition in the state.

“Such a candid and fearless approach of the petitioner has wretched the wrong policies of the Government of the State of Punjab and with a view to harass him, the police officials have been recalled at a belated stage and compelled to depose against him, who had earlier not testified against the petitioner,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader has said in the plea.

Sukhpal has been summoned under as an additional accused in the 2015 case registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been summoned in the trial case on the statements made by three witnesses, all of who are police officials. The Additional Public Prosecutor had moved an application in this regard.

“The mere glance at the deposition of the said two witnesses (of the three) would reveal that both the said witnesses were specifically recalled for the purpose to depose against the petitioner and to array him in the arena of the accused. It seems that the investigating agency was waiting for the disposal of the writ petition and once the same has been withdrawn, they adopted the present modus operandi,” he has said in the plea.

The trial court had last week sentenced nine persons to imprisonment, ranging from three years to 20 years. Sukhpal has said the summoning order has been passed after the trial had already been completed with the conviction of the accused.

