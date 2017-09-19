Drug racket: British national, 2 others charge-sheeted

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

The Goa Police has filed charge sheets against three persons, including a British national, who were arrested for allegedly running a drug racket. The Goa crime branch’s anti-narcotics cell, which investigated the cases against the accused, filed three separate charge sheets against them in the district and sessions court at Panaji on Monday.

The police charged British national David Johnson and the two others — Yusuf Mohammad from Chennai and Ganesh Pondir from Himachal Pradesh — under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior official of the crime branch said today.

The anti-narcotics cell had in March arrested Mohammad from Anjuna beach village in North Goa for allegedly peddling drugs. The police recovered some narcotics, including methamphetamine and LSD, from his possession.

His interrogation led the police to Johnson, who was also arrested the same day from another spot in Anjuna village. The police had seized the banned MDMA and ecstasy tablets from him.

Based on the questioning of the two, the Goa police arrested the third accused, Pondir, the same day from Arambol beach at Pernem taluka in North Goa for allegedly possessing charas (pressed hash).

All the three accused were allegedly part of the same drug racket. Since separate cases were filed against the three, the police filed separate charge sheets against them.

