Drug peddling: 2 cops dismissed from service, 1 arrested

A Punjab police inspector and an ASI in Kapurtahala were dismissed from service for allegedly being involved in drug peddling while a head constable was arrested in Moga after 250 gram heroin and arms and ammunition was recovered from his house during a raid. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Sharma dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ajaib Singh, after they were arrested by the special task force (STF) early this week.

Both were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for ‘dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or State’, he said. While Inderjit, posted at Kapurthala, was under transfer to Moga but had not yet joined, Ajaib Singh was posted in Kapurthala.

Inderjit was arrested from his police line residence in Jalandhar while Ajaib was arrested a day after from Kapurthala. Huge quantity of narcotics, firearms, live cartridges and cash were recovered from Inderjit’s official residences in Jalandhar and Phagwara, Sharma said.

Ajaib was arrested as he was close confidant of Inderjit and had taken part in several of his operations. Inderjit was considered specialist in recovery of drugs, the SSP said, adding he allegedly had links with drug peddlers and allegedly peddled drugs through his contacts.

Police is probing if he had any links with SAD-BJP alliance leaders and were part of politician, police and drug-mafia nexus, the SSP said.

Meanwhile in Moga, head constable Surjit Singh was arrested following the recovery of 250 gram heroin and arms and ammunition from his house in of Kaniyan Kalan village of Dharamkot sub division. Dharamkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jasvir Singh said that on a tip off, police raided the head constable’s house and recovered 250 grams of heroin, one AK-47 rifle, eight magazines, one machine gun and 62 live cartridges. He was booked under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App