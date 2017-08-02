‘My sons were unaware or brainwashed’

A few days ago, Suprit Tiwari, captain of the merchant ship from which the Coast Guard recently recovered 1,500 kg of heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off the Porbandar coast, had told his family that he would come to Kolkata this week for the birth of his child. On Tuesday, his wife Preety, who delivered a baby girl earlier this week, could be discharged only after their neighbour offered to clear the hospital bills. “They did not have enough money to pay the bills. Finally, I paid and brought her home,” said Raghuvir Prasad Singh. “I have known the family for several years and Suprit and Sujit have grown up in front of my eyes. They might not have been aware of the consignment. I was told by Gujarat Police on Sunday that they would release Sujit after interrogation. We didn’t even get time to give him an extra shirt,” he told The Indian Express.

Before anyone could break the news of her elder son’s arrest, Vimla Tiwari’s younger son Sujit too was picked up by a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and Kolkata Special Task Force. At 12, Girish Chandra Bose Road in Entally, Vimla sobs as she says, “Ho sakta hai Suprit ko kisi ne paise ke lalach dekar fasaya hai (maybe someone trapped Suprit by tempting him with money). My elder son was definitely brainwashed if at all he was involved.

None of my sons had very big dreams, we are from a middle class family. I don’t know where my younger son is. How did my younger son get involved? He is a final year student of electrical engineering. He had told me he will get a job through college placement. If my son was a drug peddler, would we stay in a one-room rented house?”

“We don’t have money. My husband has a lot of physical problems including skin disease, so most of his salary is spent on medicines. In this situation I had no option but to my borrow money from my neighbour to get my daughter-in-law discharged,” she says. Since she came home, Preety has been in shock, says the family.

Before anyone could break the news of his elder son’s arrest in one of the biggest haul, Vimla Tiwari’s younger son Sujit Tiwari too was picked up by a joint team of Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad and Kolkata Special Task Force.

On Sunday, officers from the Gujarat ATS had reached Suprit’s residence at 3 pm. The family is originally from Chapra in Bihar, and has been staying in Kolkata for over two decades. “They whisked Sujit away from outside our house. Soon after, a team of people came and searched our room. They took Sujit’s laptop and his mobile. We were informed that they were from some central agency and wanted to interrogate Sujit. I have no clue what is going on. I wish they release my younger son at least. We are unwell and have no one to look after. I am sure he wasn’t aware of the consignment. He used to give tuitions to people to make pocket money,” their father Acchbarnath Tiwari told The Indian Express. Acchbarnath, a tram driver, works for the Calcutta Tramways Corporation.

“He (Suprit) went to Bhopal for training. We paid his fees. In 2014, he got a job and shifted to Dubai. We arranged his marriage on December 1, 2014. He used to financially contribute whenever he was in town. Last time he came was in September 2016. Maybe he was brainwashed by some notorious minds saying he might earn money by delivering the consignment. I don’t know, but my heart says both my sons are innocent. He (Suprit) never had excess money,” says Vimla.

“Since Sunday, I thought something was wrong. I asked where Sujit was, but nobody told me anything. Today, when I am back home, they told me what had happened,” says Preety.

The Panama-registered vessel, ‘MV Hennry’, was coming from Iran and was headed to the Alang ship breaking yard in Bhavnagar, where the consignment was to be offloaded. Eight persons, all Indians, who were on the vessel, have been taken into custody. Police sources said Sujit was very close to his elder brother, who had told him that a consignment of industrial drugs was being transported, and once the deal was done, he would get Rs 50 crore.

“The case has been taken over by the Narcotics Control Board. Not aware if Sujit is being still interrogated,” Gujarat ATS officer NL Desai told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App