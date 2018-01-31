Drop in day temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Bhuntar and Sundernagar reeled under piercing cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures at 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius. (Source: Express Photo) Bhuntar and Sundernagar reeled under piercing cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures at 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius. (Source: Express Photo)

Strong velocity icy winds lashed most parts of Himachal Pradesh causing marginal fall in the day temperatures, while weather remained dry in the state. The high altitude tribal areas and other higher hills experienced severe cold wave conditions, with the night temperatures staying between minus 11 to minus 17 degrees Celsius, while Keylong and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius.

Bhuntar and Sundernagar reeled under piercing cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures at 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Palampur and Solan 6.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla 7.6 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala 7.7 degrees Celsius, Manali 7.8 degrees Celsius and Nahan 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Keylong recorded the maximum temperature at 6 degrees Celsius, while Shimla and Kalpa recorded a high of 13.6 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, followed by Dharamsala 16.6 degrees Celsius, Palampur 17.4 degrees Celsius, Solan 20 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 21.5 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 21.7 degrees Celsius, Nahan 21.9 degrees Celsius and Una 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has forecast rains and snowfall at isolated places in the mid and higher hills on February 3 and dry weather in the region over the next six days till February 6 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 2.

