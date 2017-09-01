Driving a tow truck: People don’t accept mistakes, says 29-year-old

Commutters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash on Mumbai city on Tuesday.

On most days, as Arun Kumar (29) goes about his job, he is met with frowns and grumbles. On Tuesday, however, as the city was paralysed by relentless rainfall and vehicles were stranded, Kumar’s tow truck brought relief to many. “Often, cars on the ground can be taken out quickly, sometimes by ordinary residents too. But we are needed when cars are stuck on bridges,” Kumar says, sporting his uniform of a red shirt and black pants.

Working till 10 pm on Tuesday, Kumar spent most of his time atop central Mumbai flyovers, ferrying broken-down vehicles to safety. On an average, he tows about 20 to 25 vehicles. On Tuesday, he said, he far exceeded the number. “We carefully towed the cars and took them to police chowkis, where they were stored. We informed the traffic police about the vehicles, who then notified the owners. They came and collected their vehicles and were not charged a fee. With waist-deep water, the job was difficult for us, but we managed,” Kumar says.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, the 29-year-old says he sees his work as a job and not a profession. “I was looking for work when I found this job. I knew how to drive and the salary was good, so I signed up”, he says.

“The process is actually quite simple,” he adds. “We load a car on our truck’s ramp if we find it parked in the wrong place or if we receive a complaint. Then a camera captures the parking position as evidence of wrongdoing. We record the car details on an electronic device through which, it is sent to the traffic chowki. The officers can then trace and notify the vehicle owner. We tow at least 20-25 vehicles a day, most of which are four-wheelers,” he says.

Tempers often run high and his job entails facing the wrath of car-owners accusing him of towing their vehicles for “wrong reasons”. “We receive a lot of anger from people because few believe that they have done wrong. But we have the camera proof or a complainant’s proof. It is not nice to hear such rants, but there are uncomfortable parts in any job and this is ours. We show the proof and get on with the job,” he says.

Kumar says over time, the number of cars being towed has increased. “The number of cars has expanded at a very fast pace. Even though we do not tow cars which have children or pets in them, our days are quite full!” He adds: “The monsoon season is the toughest for us. This is because waterlogging, like on Tuesday, leads to a lot of cars breaking down on the road, causing traffic snarls. We have to be very alert and work even harder. Further, the festival season begins in the monsoon. People from all over the country gather in Mumbai for the festivities and revellers are often not very careful about parking rules.”

Kumar works in shifts from 9 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm, which can go upto 10 pm on festive days. His family includes his wife and two children aged three and five years. “I am doing this job to educate the kids so that they can get a job they love and earn a salary better than mine,” he says.

