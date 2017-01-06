Drive against overcharging at multiplexes, malls by Maharashtra govt, 18 cases registered in a day

The state government’s Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) has started a drive to ensure that multiplexes do not charge consumers more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for packaged foods and drinks or indulge in dual MRP while selling packaged products.

As part of the drive, 18 cases were registered by the department on Wednesday and plans are on to raid more multiplexes.

Dual MRP is the practice of selling the same quantity and quality of a product by the same manufacturer at different prices in different outlets.

Watch What Else Is making News

On Wednesday, the legal meteorology department carried out a drive against this and other offences along with volunteers from the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat in Mumbai and Thane. They inspected 17 malls and multiplexes and a total of 18 cases were registered.

“In all, there were 15 cases of dual MRP, two cases for charging more than the MRP and another case of violation,” said

Amitabh Gupta, controller, legal metrology.

According to officials, there were cases of a one-litre Kinley bottle, which costs Rs 20, being sold for Rs 50, the cold drink Mirinda, which costs Rs 25, being sold for Rs 60, and a bottle of Pepsi, which costs Rs 6, being sold for Rs 25, the official said.

“We have carried out such raids in the past too and booked other multiplexes for this. These raids will continue till proper rules are followed,” Gupta said.

An officer said that while the department can ensure packaged products are not sold at high rates, other products, such as eatables also alleged to be sold at exorbitant prices, remain outside their purview. “As per law, we are responsible only for packaged stuff. We cannot intervene in cases of items that are not packaged,” the officer said.