DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 6.3 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said that it had seized foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs 6.33 crore allegedly being smuggled into the country.

A DRI release said that, based on a specific tip-off, a Hyderabad-verified container was checked last night at an Inland Container Depot (ICD) in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district leading to the seizure of the cigarettes.

“On verification of the container and its documents, it was found that the container was stated to contain self-adhesive tapes. The goods were imported from United Arab Emirates. De-stuffing of the container revealed 176 packages containing cigarettes of foreign make,” the release added.

The DRI release put the value of the cigarettes at Rs 6.33 crore and the 242 packages of self-adhesive tapes recovered at Rs 2.75 lakh.

“As the said foreign made cigarettes are attempted to be smuggled into India in contravention of provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, they were seized under the Customs Act 1962,” the release stated.

The release said that further investigations were on for more details.

