DRI recovers gold worth Rs 1.70 crore from two persons near Chennai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday recovered 6.14 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.79 crore from two persons near Chennai. The DRI intercepted the two men who have boarded train in Kamakhya station for their onward journey to Chennai. On examination of their baggage, 37 pcs of gold biscuits each weighing 166gms (totally weighing 6.14 kgs of gold) with foreign markings on them valued at 1.79 crore were recovered. The gold biscuits were smuggled from Myanmar through Moreh border.

