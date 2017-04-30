DRI raids retired army officer’s house, seizes 117 kg nilgai meat, 40 guns

In a joint raid by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the forest department in Meerut, at least 117 kg nilgai meat, Rs 1 crore in cash, animal skin, ivory and 40 guns were recovered from the house of a retired Colonel.

On Saturday afternoon, a team of DRI officials raided Colonel Devindra Kumar’s house in Civil Lines and continued the search till 3.30 am. The illegal items were stashed away inside a makeshift warehouse.

The list of items seized include 117 kg meat of nilgai, Rs 1 crore in cash, 40 guns, five skulls of deer, horns of sambar deer, antlers of antelope and black buck, animal skin and ivory.

Speaking with PTI, Chief Conservator of Forests Mukesh Kumar said: “The meat of blue bull was seized from a refrigerator. A sample was taken and it will be sent to laboratory for testing.” Mukesh Kumar added that the retired army officer will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The colonel’s son, Prashant Bishnoi, is a national-level shooter, news agency PTI reported. According to a DNA report, Bishnoi finished 65th in last November’s national shooting championship. The report adds that Bishnoi was granted licence by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) granted to own two weapons of 12 bore each.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd