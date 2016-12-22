DRI officials seize Rs 1.34 crore in Rs 2,000 notes at Chennai airport

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Friday bust a Hawala racket and seized Rs. 1.34 crore in new Rs 2,000 denomination besides foreign currencies worth USD 7000 from a gang of five persons at the Chennai airport.

The DRI Chennai zone officials intercepted five persons outside the Anna International airport here in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident came to light days after the DRI officials seized 85.58 lakh cigarettes worth over Rs. 10 crore from a container coming from Singapore at Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad.

Raids are being carried out across the country in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.