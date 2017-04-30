DRI busts international syndicate; seizes cache of arms, animal skins in Delhi, UP

More than 100 imported firearms made in Italy, Austria and Germany were seized by the officials. (Express Photo) More than 100 imported firearms made in Italy, Austria and Germany were seized by the officials. (Express Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted an international syndicate engaged in smuggling of imported firearms and meat of endangered animals after conducting raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. According to a DRI official, a Slovenian national and two of his accomplices were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

“Acting on intelligence, the DRI officers intercepted three passengers, including a Slovenian national and two Indian arms suppliers, at IGI airport on Saturday. They were travelling by Turkish Airlines from Slovenia via Istanbul carrying 25 illegally imported weapons,” the DRI official said, adding that cash amounting to Rs 1 crore was also seized in a joint operation with Delhi Zonal Unit.

The leopard's coat was perfectly skinned.

In addition, over two lakh cartridges, hides of leopard, black buck and meat of various endangered animals were also captured from the raided premises of these individuals in Delhi and Meerut. The official further said they had mis-declared the quantity and value of the arms and ammunition to customs and tried to clear the items by misusing the scheme meant for renowned shooters.

Seizures also included more than 100 imported firearms made in Italy, Austria and Germany. One of the suspects, the official said, is believed to have killed a leopard near Jim Corbett National Park wildlife sanctuary and processed the skin at his residence. The case was under investigation, he added.

