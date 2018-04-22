DRI busts diesel smuggling racket, arrests four persons

“These containers were found to be actually carrying 263.78 MT (3 lakh litres approximately) of diesel,” the statement said. (Representational Image) “These containers were found to be actually carrying 263.78 MT (3 lakh litres approximately) of diesel,” the statement said. (Representational Image)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a diesel smuggling racket, seizing 14 containers of diesel and arresting 4 persons. The DRI, Hyderabad, on the basis of inputs provided by Andhra Pradesh state intelligence department, found that diesel was being smuggled into India in guise of mineral spirit by certain operators based at Kakinada and Chennai, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Searches conducted at two container freight stations in Chennai revealed that 14 containers were imported from Dubai to Chennai Port in the name of M/s SAF Petroleum and M/s Aditya Marine and the goods were declared as Mineral Spirit. “These containers were found to be actually carrying 263.78 MT (3 lakh litres approximately) of diesel,” the statement said. Simultaneous searches were conducted across Kakinada and Chennai covering 12 places belonging to operators/importers, clearing agents, transportation broker, supervisor, hawala operators etc, it said.

