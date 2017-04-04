DRI arrests man with 14 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 4.1 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a person in Kolkata with 14 kgs of smuggled gold valued at Rs 4.1 crore.

Official sources said the arrest was made in Nager Bazaar on April 2 during which 120 gold pieces of 116 grams each were seized.

They said 62 of these seized pieces had Swiss markings and 58 had markings of the United Arab Emirates.

Investigations indicate that gold was smuggled into India from Bangladesh, they said, adding that it was brought into Bangladesh from Dubai, they said.

It was handed over to the accused in Basirhat near India-Bangladesh border, they said.

Earlier in January this year, the DRI had seized 41 kgs gold smuggled into India from Bangladesh, the sources said.

