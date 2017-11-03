DRG jawan killed in exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

The skirmish took place in the forest of Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when a joint team of DRG and local police was out on a search operation. (Photo for representational purpose) The skirmish took place in the forest of Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when a joint team of DRG and local police was out on a search operation. (Photo for representational purpose)

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was on Friday killed in an exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said. The skirmish took place in the forest of Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when a joint team of DRG and local police was out on a search operation, a local police official told PTI.

When the patrolling team was advancing through Binagunda forest, around 250 km from here, it came under heavy fire from a group of ultras leading to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said. However, Maoists soon escaped from the spot on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, he added. “A DRG constable identified as Mohit Patel was killed in the encounter,” the officer said.

On being informed, reinforcements were rushed to the spot and the body of deceased jawan was evacuated from the forest, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App