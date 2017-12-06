DRG jawan injured in Naxals attack on police camp in Chhattisgarh

Representational Image Representational Image

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was on Wednesday injured when Naxals fired at a newly set up police camp at a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, an official said.

A small action team of the ultras fired at the police camp in Hadeli village where some finishing work was underway, following which the security personnel retaliated, the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels escaped into the dense forest, the official said. “Head constable Komal Khalko, belonging to DRG, sustained bullet injuries,” he said. The injured jawan was rushed to a local hospital from where he was being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said, adding that his condition was said to be out of danger.

A search operation was underway in the region, he added. The police camp was recently set up in Hadeli, located 50 kms deep inside forest from Kondagaon town, which is around 200 kms away from here, he said.

The Naxals are upset over the establishment of the camp, which is aimed at stepping up area-domination operation in the region and checking the activities of the rebels, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App