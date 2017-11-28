Dressed up as Sholay characters, Congress workers protests against ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

Congressmen carried out a rally in Surat with rifles in protest against GST (ANI) Congressmen carried out a rally in Surat with rifles in protest against GST (ANI)

Days after Congress vice president called GST a Gabbar Singh Tax, Congress workers in Surat took out a rally dressed up as characters of film Sholay on Tuesday. The Congress workers were seen brandishing guns and rifles during the rally. Talking to ANI, VJ Chaudhary, Salabatpura Inspector said, “They took out the rally without permission and were also carrying air guns. We are taking us with them, we have also informed RO, a team is coming to take stock of the situation and take further action.”

During a rally in poll-bound Gujarat earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had said the “Gabbar Singh Tax” had caused damage to the small and medium scale businesses in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country. “This Gabbar Singh Tax is looting the small people of this country. This Gabbar Singh Tax is only aimed at breaking the back of the small and medium scale industries of Gujarat and (the rest of) the country.

“This GST has damaged Gujarat and India. Good that they (Centre) brought some changes in it yesterday. But, we will not stop at this. We will stop only when Gujarat and India get the GST and not the Gabbar Singh Tax,” he added.

Surat textile traders have also raised concern on the processing of GST bill, e-way bill and reverse charge mechanism. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases — on December 9 and 14. Results will be declared on December 18.

