Dress code in Rajasthan govt colleges: Congress calls it ‘RSS agenda,’ BJP says ‘it is students demand’

The principals have been asked to decide the colour of the dresses by March 12 (Representational) The principals have been asked to decide the colour of the dresses by March 12 (Representational)

The BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to implement a dress code in state-run colleges from academic year 2018-19, drawing protest from opposition Congress which dubbed it as an attempt to “saffronise” the institutions.

The commissionerate college education has shot off a letter to principals of government colleges asking them to decide the colour of the dress for boys and girls and submit it by March 12. Dress code for boys includes shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. For girls, it will be salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes/sandals and socks.

“Dress code has to be implemented in government colleges from academic session 2018-19. Principals are directed to decide dress colour with senior faculty members, student union representatives to submit it by March 12,” the letter stated.

The Congress said it will oppose the decision and alleged that the government was pursuing RSS agenda. “The government is working on the agenda of the RSS. They have changed school curriculum, distributed saffron cycle and are now bent on saffronising colleges. We will protest any such attempt,” Congress Chief Whip Govind Singh Dotasara said outside the Rajasthan Assembly today.

However, the government said that the decision was being taken on the students’ demand. “Dress code was a demand of the students who have complained that outsiders enter college premises. There should be clarity on the identity of students. We have left it on the colleges to decide on the dress colour. We have not imposed any particular colour,” state higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari said.

