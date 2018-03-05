Dress code in Rajasthan govt colleges: Congress calls it ‘RSS agenda,’ BJP says ‘it is students demand’

The BJP government in Rajasthan has decided to implement a dress code in state-run colleges from academic year 2018-19, drawing protest from opposition Congress which dubbed it as an attempt to “saffronise” the institutions.
The commissionerate college education has shot off a letter to principals of government colleges asking them to decide the colour of the dress for boys and girls and submit it by March 12. Dress code for boys includes shirt, trousers, sweater (winters), shoes, socks and belt. For girls, it will be salwar suit, dupatta, sweater or cardigan (winters), saree, shoes/sandals and socks.
“Dress code has to be implemented in government colleges from academic session 2018-19. Principals are directed to decide dress colour with senior faculty members, student union representatives to submit it by March 12,” the letter stated.
The Congress said it will oppose the decision and alleged that the government was pursuing RSS agenda. “The government is working on the agenda of the RSS. They have changed school curriculum, distributed saffron cycle and are now bent on saffronising colleges. We will protest any such attempt,” Congress Chief Whip Govind Singh Dotasara said outside the Rajasthan Assembly today.
However, the government said that the decision was being taken on the students’ demand. “Dress code was a demand of the students who have complained that outsiders enter college premises. There should be clarity on the identity of students. We have left it on the colleges to decide on the dress colour. We have not imposed any particular colour,” state higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari said.
- Mar 5, 2018 at 11:18 pmLOL. One eedeeott remembers Hitler. Another Al Qaeda. Indian Express sure draws a weird crowd. :)Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 11:17 pmLOL. One remembers Hitler. Another Al Qaeda. Indian Express sure draws a weird crowd. :)Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:45 pmoh man this govt is as regressive as it gets ,,, shameful govt ,,, they cant stop rape ,,, but they put a dress code for women ,,, why are they intentionally trying to sound like some sort of a hindu al qaeda ,,, even society of saudi arabia is getting liberalized and more open for women ,,, perhaps we choose our own demise when we chose this govt ,,,Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:42 pmHITLER DID IT STEP BY STEP IN GERMANY. SWATIKA AND WERE THE OUT CME. THEN HITLER CHANGED GERMANY IN TO FASCIST 🇩🇪. PEOPLE JUST SLOWELY MADE TO ACCEPT IT. AND WE SAW WHAT HAPPENED THEN. MODI THE INDIAN HITLER SLOWELY BUT SURELY MAKING INDIA RSS HINDU RASHTRA. PEOPLE ARE SLOWELY SILANCED. Bhrey din ab du nahi. WAKE UP INDIA! WAKE UP🙏🙏🙏🙏Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:18 pmYes ...that is what is needed. Quality teachers, quality training are secondary but sitting in salvar kameez and shirts and trousers will make it all better.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:27 pmwhy the two be related? quality was compromised by congi thugs in last 70 years in the name of reservations, s and favors. Even private schools were destroyed in their vote bank game, by forcing them to take students more than the capacity they have to enhance congress votebank agenda. Why is corrupt congies are so scared of uniforms, army, discipline etc. like thieves and terr0r!sts do? If outsiders intruding is an issue, then this is required arrangement for students protection. The 10 2 year PUC is still part high school in many places, and students still minors needing protection.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:53 pmdiscipline is diffe than just dress code ,,, those 70 years of reservation uplifted the most backward class of citizens ,,, otherwise you would have eaten them alive ,,,, congress went for the education although the progress was not that good but they certainly made a more socially developed society ,,, they reformed hindu society and being a hindu i am proud of that reform ,,, if it had been you in the power i am quite sure you would find a way to revive even the sati system which is not possible now ,,,
- Mar 5, 2018 at 10:55 pmalso they think that putting a dress code will stop outsiders ??? what happened to your brain ,,, have you ever heard of things called ID cards ,,, this govt has taken insanity to new levels ,,,
