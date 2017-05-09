Dress code at NEET centre: Candidates allege harassment, rights panel seeks action

Candidates being checked before appearing for the NEET exam (PTI Photo/Representational) Candidates being checked before appearing for the NEET exam (PTI Photo/Representational)

Several students who sat for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a centre in Kovvapuram on Sunday have complained of harassment in the guise of strict adherence to the CBSE’s dress code to crack down on cheating .

The allegations have prompted Kerala Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Commission to seek an explanation from the CBSE on the matter.

The alleged incidents took place at TISK CBSE School in Kovvapuram, one of the NEET centres in Kannur. One candidate said she was asked to remove her bra as its hook caused the metal detector to beep. Another reported that she had to remove her jeans because of the metal button. Some other candidates reportedly had to cut their full-sleeved tops as the code allows only half-sleeved clothes.

State human rights commission chairman P Mohandas has also written to the National Human Rights Commission, seeking action against CBSE officials who allegedly insulted candidates. The commission, which registered a suo motu case, has sought a report from Kannur’s superintendent of police.

School principal Jalaludhin denied the allegations. He said the CBSE had instructed that if a metal detector beeps when a person is checked, that person should not be allowed in. No one was insulted over the dress code, he said.

Kannur SP Shiva Vikram said they are yet to receive any complaint.

The mother of one candidate said her daughter — who was wearing dark pants, which violates the dress code — had to get a change of clothes from a shop. “A woman invigilator who was frisking the candidates asked her to remove her bra (as it set off the metal detector). My daughter was not allowed to go to the restroom — she had to remove it in the presence of an officer and walked out to hand it over to me,” she said.

Many others said their children faced a similar situation, but were not ready to speak on record.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Forcibly implementing such regulations in the name of dress code cannot be accepted by any civilised society.”

