‘Dreaded’ gangster wanted in several cases arrested

An alleged “dreaded” gangster, who was part of an inter-state “militant module” and involved in several criminal acts, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Ashok Kumar Vohra alias Amna Seth was allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 13, 2016 and a religious preacher in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on November 23, 2016, they said.

Two weeks ago, Seth had managed to escape under the cover of darkness during a shoot-out with the police in Kohala, police said. Police had then arrested his accomplice Gurprit Singh alias Gopi and seized a .12 bore rifle and .32 bore revolver from him.

Both Gopi and Amna hail from the Kohala village and had acquired the weapons on arms license issued to them last year, they said. Another key member of this militant module, Jaswant Singh Kala of Sonewala village in Muktsar, who was the brainchild behind the killing, has been untraceable so far, they added.

