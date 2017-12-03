Dreaded criminal arrested under PSA in Jammu

A hardcore criminal was arrested in Jammu on Saturday. A hardcore criminal was arrested in Jammu on Saturday.

A hardcore criminal was on Saturday arrested here after he was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), police said.

Yudhbir Singh alias ‘Bablu’, a resident of R S Pura, was involved in 20 criminal cases registered in different police stations in Jammu district, a police spokesman said.

He said a dossier was prepared against the dreaded criminal and submitted recently to the district magistrate who granted orders regarding his detention under the PSA on November 28.

