Dreaded criminal arrested under PSA in Jammu

Yudhbir Singh alias 'Bablu', a resident of R S Pura, was involved in 20 criminal cases registered in different police stations in Jammu district, a police spokesman said.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: December 3, 2017 8:26 am
A hardcore criminal was on Saturday arrested here after he was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), police said.

He said a dossier was prepared against the dreaded criminal and submitted recently to the district magistrate who granted orders regarding his detention under the PSA on November 28.

