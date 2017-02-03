DRDO working on tech for accurate avalanche prediction: Govt

The DRDO is working on projects to develop new technologies to predict avalanches in a much precise manner. (File Photo) The DRDO is working on projects to develop new technologies to predict avalanches in a much precise manner. (File Photo)

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on four projects to develop new technologies for more accurate prediction of avalanches, the government said on Friday. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told the Lok Sabha that DRDO has 56 high altitude observatories, 55 weather automatic stations and five avalanche mitigation centres in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand that give specific forecast related to mountain weather.

“Presently, the DRDO is working on four projects to develop new technologies for more accurate prediction of avalanches,” he said in a written response. Last month, 15 soldiers lost their lives due to avalanche. Replying to another question, Bhamre said the jawans deployed at places such as Siachen Glacier are provided with the best-quality winter clothing. This comprises 22 items of clothing in all, including trousers, jackets, gloves and sun glasses.

“The winter clothing provided to the jawans is designed to withstand extreme temperatures that even go below minus 50 degrees Celsius,” Bhamre said, adding that no shortcomings have been reported in the clothing provided and its upgradation is a continuous process. He said the soldiers deployed in Siachen are being provided pre-fabricated insulated shelters. At places where construction of integrated shelters is not possible, soldiers are provided with insulated tents to withstand extreme low temperatures.

Responding to another question, he said screening of personnel for any stress markers, psychological counselling by trained military psychological counsellors is undertaken regularly. “In Navy, advisories on mental health are issued from time to time and stress relieving activities like yoga, art of living are conducted periodically. “There is also Manasik Seva Helpline working at the Air Force Central Medical Establishment and all personnel found to be having any psychiatric deviation are referred to psychiatrists in nearest service hospitals,” Bhamre said.