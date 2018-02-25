DRDO successfully carries out test flight of indigenous Rustom-2 drone

DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 on Sunday at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. (Source: DRDO/Twitter) DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 on Sunday at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. (Source: DRDO/Twitter)

Giving ‘Make in India’ plan a big push, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully flew its Rustom 2 at its Aeronautical Test Range at Chalakere in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

A medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, Rustom 2 or TAPAS-BH-201 has been developed by India on the lines of the American Predator drones. It comes seven years after the first flight of Rustom-I took place on 16 November 2009 at the Taneja Aerospace Air Field near Hosur.

READ | What is Rustom 2 drone?

Having the capability to fly for 24 hours at stretch, the combat aerial vehicle can conduct sustained surveillance and can carry weapons along with surveillance equipment.

The development assumes significance as this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal.

Rustom 2 or TAPAS-BH-201 has been developed by India on the lines of the American Predator drones. (Source: DRDO) Rustom 2 or TAPAS-BH-201 has been developed by India on the lines of the American Predator drones. (Source: DRDO)

Secretary Deptt of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO S. Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics and Communication Systems J Manjula along with senior scientists witnessed the flight and congratulated Rustom team.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd