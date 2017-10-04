DRDO hands over tech to defence firm to manufacture bullet-proof jackets

DRDO. (file) DRDO. (file)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over its technology to a defence firm to manufacture bullet-proof jackets for the armed forces.

The government has decided to procure 1.86 lakh bullet-proof jackets for the armed forces and a majority of them will be manufactured by Kanpur-based private firm MKU Ltd which was given the DRDO-developed technology.

The DRDO and MKU Ltd also exchanged license agreement and other related documents at an event today, a defence ministry official said. The MKU will produce bullet-proof jackets which will be lighter in weight than those being used by the armed forces currently.

In his address, DRDO Chairman S Christopher asked the private firm to maintain a strict vigil on the quality of the bullet-proof jackets which will be used by the Indian Army and the paramilitary forces.

