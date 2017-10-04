Only in Express
  • DRDO hands over tech to defence firm to manufacture bullet-proof jackets

DRDO hands over tech to defence firm to manufacture bullet-proof jackets

The DRDO and MKU Ltd exchanged license agreement and other related documents, a defence ministry official said. The MKU will produce bullet-proof jackets which will be lighter in weight than those being used by the armed forces currently.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 4, 2017 9:30 pm
DRDO, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence, MoD, Bullet prrof vests, India Army, Army Jawan, India India News, Indian Express DRDO. (file)
Related News

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over its technology to a defence firm to manufacture bullet-proof jackets for the armed forces.

The government has decided to procure 1.86 lakh bullet-proof jackets for the armed forces and a majority of them will be manufactured by Kanpur-based private firm MKU Ltd which was given the DRDO-developed technology.

The DRDO and MKU Ltd also exchanged license agreement and other related documents at an event today, a defence ministry official said. The MKU will produce bullet-proof jackets which will be lighter in weight than those being used by the armed forces currently.

In his address, DRDO Chairman S Christopher asked the private firm to maintain a strict vigil on the quality of the bullet-proof jackets which will be used by the Indian Army and the paramilitary forces.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
eigawards
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Oct 04: Latest News