Draft recommendation to stop cattle smuggling made: Government to SC

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that a committee, constituted for chalking out a mechanism to stop cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border, has made draft recommendations on the issue. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana was informed by Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar that West Bengal has sought some time for analysing the draft recommendations made by the committee.

Watch what else is in the news

“The meeting (of the committee) has taken place. Draft recommendation has already been made. The state of West Bengal has sought more time to analyse the draft recommendation. A number of states are involved in it and more consultation is required,” he told the bench.

The Solicitor General urged the bench to post the matter after March 31, saying the needful would be done by then. Agreeing to the submission, the bench fixed the matter for hearing on April 3. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Akhil Bharat Krishi Goseva Sangh which has alleged that there is rampant smuggling of live cattle across the border to Bangladesh, which has led to depletion of cattle wealth of this country.

“The smuggling of cattle across the border of Bangladesh has led to overall disruption of ecosystem and if the cattle wealth of country is depleted, then it shall also have adverse impact on nutrition of populis including children in India,” the PIL has said.

The organisation in its PIL has said due to various syndicates operating, the smuggling of cattle is unchecked and rampant on the porous borders of Bangladesh. It has said the factum of smuggling of cattle across Indo-Bangla border was also shared by the Centre with various state governments and the measures to tackle the problem do not commensurate with its magnitude.

The apex court had earlier agreed to tag the matter with another PIL in which it had passed an interim order on October 17, 2014 directing that there shall be no export of live cattle and buffaloes to Nepal on the eve of the festival Gadhi Mai Mela.