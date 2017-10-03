Dr Soumya Swaminathan appointed as new DDG of WHO

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan. (Source: Facebook/ Dr. Soumya Swaminathan) Dr. Soumya Swaminathan. (Source: Facebook/ Dr. Soumya Swaminathan)

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, on Tuesday, was appointed as Deputy Director General, Programmes of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Swaminathan is currently the director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Swaminathan who is widely recognised for her research on Tuberculosis is a well-known pediatrician by profession. The appointment will skyrocket her position to the second highest position in the Geneva-based UN organisation just below the Director-General.

Swaminathan brings with her a vast experience spanned over three decades in clinical care and research. She had been continuously striving to translate research into impactful programmes. Before her appointment to the post, Swaminathan also served as Secretary of the Department of Health Research.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) will be WHO Deputy Director General for Programmes http://t.co/IrLgRBgtij — WHO (@WHO) October 3, 2017

In the past, Swaminathan had also worked with UNICEF from 2009 to 2011 as Coordinator of the UNICEF/UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR) in Geneva. She was also part of several WHO and global advisory bodies and committees, including the WHO Expert Panel to Review Global Strategy and Plan of Action on Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property, the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of the Global TB Department at WHO, and Co-Chair of the Lancet Commission on TB.

She was also the director of the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai. She is the daughter of

MS Swaminathan (92), the acclaimed Indian geneticist and father of the green revolution. Swaminathan will be the deputy director general for programmes (DDG) and Jane Ellison will be the deputy director general for corporate operations (DDC), said the WHO director-general while announcing his senior leadership team.

The 58-year old DDG received her academic training in India, United Kingdom, and the United States and has more than 250 peer-reviewed publications in her name.

