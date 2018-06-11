Gorakhpur: Dr Kafeel Khan’s brother shot, claims police delayed treatment

Unidentified bullets fired three rounds at Kashif Jameel, brother of suspended BRD Medical College doctor Kafeel Khan. Unidentified bullets fired three rounds at Kashif Jameel, brother of suspended BRD Medical College doctor Kafeel Khan.

Suspended Gorakhpur BRD Medical College Hospital paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan claimed precious time was lost in filing a medico-legal case when his younger brother Kashif Jameel was shot by unidentified assailants on Sunday.

Going against doctors’ advice that bullets must be immediately removed from Jameel’s body, Khan claimed the police insisted on filing a medico-legal case before his brother was treated. A case was filed at a private hospital in Gorakhpur.

“It took an hour to file it (medico-legal case). They (police) again insisted that the medical college will file the medico-legal and a board will be constituted and after that, you will get the clearance,” Khan said in a two-minute video he posted on his Twitter handle.

The medical college, however, clarified there was no need of filing a fresh case when it has already been registered, Khan said. The bullets have been removed and the operation was successful and Jameel is recovering in the ICU, he added.

The shooting, Khan claimed, happened just 500 metres away from the Gorakhnath temple.

“Nobody knows who fired the gun. The incident happened just 500 metres away from the Gorakhnath temple where the Chief Minister was sleeping,” he said.

The attack, police said, took place on Sunday night when Jameel was on his way home on a bike. He was shot at in Kotwali police station area of Gorakhpur.

“Jameel told us that two men on a motorcycle stopped him at around 10.30 pm near Durga Vahini crossing and fired three rounds at him,” said Kotwali police SHO Ghanshyam Tiwari. “The assailants escaped on their motorcycle.”

Circle officer (city) Atul Kumar Chaubey said police was informed almost half an hour after the incident. “Jameel was undergoing treatment when police came to know. He is out of danger,” he said.

Dr Khan was released from jail in April after nearly eight months in prison following the death of around 30 children at the hospital in August last year.

