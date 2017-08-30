Dr K M Abraham appointed new Kerala Chief Secretary 

The Kerala government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Dr K M Abraham as the new Chief Secretary in place of Nalini Netto, retiring on August 31. Abraham is presently the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance department. He would remain in office till December 31, 2017, an official release said here.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The cabinet meeting decided to post Netto as principal secretary to the chief minister.

The Rural Development Corporation Commissioner B S Thirumeni will be the new Kottayam distict collector, according to the release.

