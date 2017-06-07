Dozen cops injured in Jharkhand mob attack

Police patrol Kanke area of Ranchi district. PTI Police patrol Kanke area of Ranchi district. PTI

Around a dozen policemen were injured when mobs attacked them as they were trying to quell a clash between two communities near Ranchi on Monday night. Nearly half-a-dozen vehicles were damaged in the violence and prompted heavy police deployment in the area.

Police said that lewd remarks passed at some women from one community in Sukurhutu village triggered stone-throwing between the two communities. “…both the sides remained within their areas. But when the police reached, they turned their ire against the personnel,” said an officer. Initially, officer in charge (Kanke) Rajesh Ranjan led a police team to the spot but were unable to pacify the crowd and came under heavy stone-pelting. Ranjan was injured before top civil and police officers rushed with additional forces.

“There was heavy stone-pelting from both the sides. The police kept appealing to people to get inside. When we tried to push one side into their houses, the other side would get restive. The situation was brought under control in a couple of hours,” said the official.

“At least 60 people from both the sides have been arrested,” said police spokesman R K Mullik.

