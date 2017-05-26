Dowry Case: FIR against Assembly secy, husband and son

POLICE HAVE booked Assembly Secretary Shashi Mishra, her husband S M Mishra and son Janesh Mishra in a case of dowry harassment and cheating on a complaint filed by advocate Brij Mohan Vinayak, who is Deputy Advocate-General, Punjab. Vinayak is also the father of the girl, who had married Janesh in 2010. Shashi, though, denied the allegations and claimed that her son and the Deputy A-G’s daughter had been divorced in the US and the FIR was registered only to harass them. She maintained that her son, Janesh, has remarried in the US. Mishra also claimed that all facts in the FIR were wrong and she has filed a representation before a senior police officer. She said the FIR had been filed only to harass them.

According to Vinayak’s complaint, soon after the marriage, Janesh and his parents started harassing his daughter mentally and physically for dowry. Police sources said in the complaint that Vinayak maintained that once his daughter had started living separately in Mohali but after mediation in 2013, she again started staying with her in-laws. In December 2014, his daughter moved to the US on spouse visa.

“But when I came to know that my daughter was again being harassed for dowry, I went to the US and brought my daughter back,” Vinayak said in his police complaint.

The complainant further stated that later, he came to know that his son-in-law Janesh married again in the US and when he contacted his parents, they confirmed it, claiming that his daughter and their son were divorced as per the US law.

Vinayak alleged in his complaint that Janesh had obtained divorce from his daughter with fake documents.

The case was registered at Women Police Station, Sector 17. Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, SHO of the police station, said the matter was being investigated.

