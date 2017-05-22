Downloading songs, videos and smiles: Free WiFi at Dadar offers solace to cancer patients

(Above) Abdul Rehman (25) is in Mumbai from West Bengal for blood cancer treatment. He uses the WiFi service to make WhatsApp calls home. (Above) Abdul Rehman (25) is in Mumbai from West Bengal for blood cancer treatment. He uses the WiFi service to make WhatsApp calls home.

UNFAZED by the chaos of the around, Krishna Shingare gingerly walks on his crutches to the far end of Central Railway’s Dadar station, and chooses a spot next to a tree. spends half an hour there, first to update his mobile phone software, then to stream YouTube videos, and finally to download a movie.

At the end of an exhausting day at Tata Memorial hospital, for the 25-year-old bone cancer patient, this service — the free WiFi at the railway station — is the sole source of entertainment.

Through a scheme initiated in 2016 under Google and RailTel, Mumbai’s 17 railway stations provide free WiFi access to commuters. Dadar station, around which several economically weak cancer patients from across India reside, is often visited by them to make a free video call back home.

Last week, Shingare saw a recent Hindi movie, a 670-MB file that took 30 minutes to download. He returned to his room in Gadke Maharaj Dharamshala to watch the movie with his wife Swati. The Yavatmal couple has been living in Mumbai since last October for chemotherapy.

Recently, Shingare underwent left leg amputation to stop the spread of the bone cancer. Life has become slower, more painful, with cancer and now crutches.

“He goes to hospital at 6 am and waits for hours for his turn. He gets frustrated with nothing else to do in the evening,” the newly wed Swati says.

Like Shingare, blood cancer patient Abdul Rehman (25) squats in a corner, plugs in his headphones, puts on music and opens WhatsApp to reply to a stream of messages. It is his daily routine.

As dusk approaches, Rehman walks the short distance from a nearby dharamshala to Dadar station to make WhatsApp audio calls to his brother, sister and friends in Cooch Bihar, West Bengal.

He has been living in Mumbai for the past four months to undergo chemotherapy. The unlimited free WiFi facility is all he looks forward to after returning from hospital.

“The trains that pass by are irritating but I am used to it,” Rehman says. Asked what videos he likes, he shyly smiles , pausing to think. “YouTube songs,” he replies.

Sitting next to him is Ranjeet Kumar, from Bihar, whose mother has stomach cancer. “I watch Kapil Sharma shows. I hardly get to laugh otherwise,” Kumar says.

The city receives over 40,000 cancer patients annually from India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Most live near Tata hospital in economical flats or dharamshalas to undergo long-term treatment.

Several can be spotted at the closest stations during evenings — some to chat and grab fresh air, others to download videos from the free WiFi.

“The dharamshala where I stay has no ventilation. I like to sit here, watch the trains pass by. I have made several friends here,” smiles breast cancer patient Shoma Bangabas (47) from Kolkata. She has visited Mumbai several times for 25 radiation and six chemotherapy sessions. With her husband and another patient she befriended at the hospital, she sits for several hours at Dadar station.

There is also one Laila Begum from Kolkata. She suffers from blood cancer, and owns a basic Samsung handset. Once a week, she goes to Dadar station in hope of finding a patient known to her, or a relative.

“I ask them to make a WhatsApp video call home. My mother wants to see how much weight I have lost,” she smiles. In Mumbai with her husband for the past four months, Begum says cancer treatment robs away energy and optimism from life. “I see so many people rely on movies that they download for free. Most of us are poor and cannot afford data packs,” she adds.

These patients spend Rs 50 per day on housing and usually receive food for free through donors. Shingare owns a mobile repair shop. “But it’s shut since I moved to Mumbai. How can we earn,” he points out. As he hops on his crutches to leave, he says, “I will download a Marathi movie next time. Wanted to see one for some time now.”

