Doubts raised over loan waiver benefit for 10 lakh farmers

Under the scheme, the government has proposed to entirely take over the bad farm loans of 36.10 lakh farmers, who have run into loan arrears up to Rs 1.5 lakh each since 2009. (Prashant Nadkar) Under the scheme, the government has proposed to entirely take over the bad farm loans of 36.10 lakh farmers, who have run into loan arrears up to Rs 1.5 lakh each since 2009. (Prashant Nadkar)

BJP legislators in Maharashtra on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that over 10 lakh farmers, whose farm loans had been restructured previously, may not benefit from the state government’s farm loan waiver scheme. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the Opposition had made this allegation earlier.

About Rs 10,001 crore or nine per cent of all outstanding farm loans in the state, approved for 10.13 lakh farmers, had been restructured and refinanced since 2012-13, official statistics reveal. The Congress, in particular, had been alleging that as the interest payment cycle had been rearranged, and the due date for the first installment for interest payments from farmers had been pushed back to June 30,2017, they would be deprived of the loan waiver benefit. The government has extended the loan waiver benefit to farmers who had defaulted on loans till June 30, 2016.

The government, meanwhile, has been insisting that such farmers were covered under the benefit. On June 24, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a Rs 34,022 crore farm loan waiver scheme. Under the scheme, the government has proposed to entirely take over the bad farm loans of 36.10 lakh farmers, who have run into loan arrears up to Rs 1.5 lakh each since 2009. It also proposed a one-time settlement scheme for those who have defaulted on bigger sized loan payments, committing to pay up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Besides this, the government has proposed a one-time incentive bonus of Rs 25,000 for the non-defaulting farmer. In all, Fadnavis has claimed that the scheme would benefit 89 lakh farmers.

On Tuesday, politics over the farm loan waiver dominated proceedings of the state legislature for the second consecutive day. In a bid to blunt the Opposition’s attack on the issue, the ruling BJP itself raised a proposal on the sensitive issue in the Assembly. While party legislators Dr Anil Bonde and Dr Sanjay Kute, who spoke at the behest of the ruling side, congratulated the government for the “historic loan waiver”, both sought inclusion of the 10.13 lakh farmers, whose loans had been restructured, among the beneficiaries eligible for a Rs 1.5 lakh write-off. “On interacting with farmers, we found many who feared they would be deprived of the benefit on this ground. They must be covered,” Kute said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Ajit Pawar took digs at the government over gaps in the loan waiver scheme and the delay in its implementation. “This is not a loan waiver but actually a loan recovery scheme,” Pawar remarked. Vikhe-Patil also objected to the government’s rider that a beneficiary farmer must fill up a form for confirmation of his credentials. Firing a salvo at the BJP, Pawar also read out some previous controversial remarks made by state and national BJP leaders regarding farmers. Countering the Opposition, the ruling side charged that the implementation of the previous loan waiver scheme in 2009-10, when the Congress-NCP was in power, was poor. The ruling side used audit objections raised by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which had come down heavily on the then government over dubious beneficiaries, to counter the opposition.

While seeking action against district cooperative banks and nationalised banks that had delayed grant of short term crop advances to defaulting farmers as directed by the government, Bonde also demanded constitution of a committee of legislators to oversee the scheme’s implementation. Incidentally, the Shiv Sena, which has been critical of the Fadnavis government over the implementation, appeared to have adopted a softened stance during the discussion. While the party reiterated its demand for waiver of outstanding loans till June 2017, party legislators backed the BJP’s proposal.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar clarified that the government had no plans to utilise funds from the tribal sub-plan and the SC/ST sub-plan for the loan waiver. But he said that the Rs 34,022 crore figure announced by the government was an approximation. “We are in talks with banks to arrive at the precise cost.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App