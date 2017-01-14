Double murder accused ‘seeks ransom’ from Vadodara jail

The woman identified the car when she was taken to the crime scene. Source: Oinam Anand The woman identified the car when she was taken to the crime scene. Source: Oinam Anand

An accused involved in the sensational double murder of BJP leaders allegedly made a threat call and demanded ransom from a builder in Bharuch while remaining in Vadodara jail. Police have taken custody of the accused from the jail and started probe. As per details, Prathmesh Mistry, former Bharuch BJP president, and Shirish Bengali, acting BJP youth president, were gunned down in Bharuch by two sharp shooters last year. The National Investigation Agency is probing the double murder case. During investigations, it was found that South Africa-based Javed Patel (Chikna), had given the contract to a professional gang to kill the BJP leaders of Bharuch to take revenge of the 1993 and 2002 riots.

Bharuch police had arrested Yunus Shaikh alias Manjar, Zoeb Ansari, Inayat Shaikh (Bala), and a few others who were involved in the double murder of BJP leaders. All accused are now in judicial custody at the Vadodara Central Jail. Asif Patel, a real estate developer of Bharuch, received a call on his mobile a few days ago from an anonymous number. He was threatened and asked for extortion amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The caller identified himself as Zoyeb Ansari and said he was speaking from Vadodara Jail. Asif Patel recorded the call and contacted Bharuch A division police and lodged complaint against Ansari on January 11. Incidentally, Asif Patel had organised Navrati garba event in Bharuch last year and it was cancelled after Shiv Sena, VHP and other organisations had opposed the event for being organised by a “Muslim youth”.

Bharuch A Division police staff took the permission from Bharuch court and arrested Zoeb Ansari from Vadodoara Jail and brought him to Bharuch on Friday. Bharuch police inspector K B Vasawa said, “We have arrested Zoeb Ansari from the Vadodoara Jail and are questioning him why he made threat call and demanded ransom from Asif. We will also find out how he got the mobile phone in the jail.”