Double life imprisonment to woman for killing minor sons

A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to double life imprisonment by a court here for murdering her two sons in 2015 to marry a man with whom she was involved in an illicit relationship.

First Additional Sessions Judge Benjamin Joseph awarded the sentence to Ranjitha and also her mother Sivagami for helping the convict kill the children, aged two and five, by giving poison.

The double life term, for two counts of murders, would run concurrently, the judge said in his order on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution case, the woman from Bhavani was involved in an illicit relationship with a lorry driver.

When her husband, who was employed in Chennai, found out about the affair, she left him and started living with her mother and her sons.

She decided to marry the lorry driver and do away with her two sons. On August 5, 2015, Ranjitha with the help of her mother gave poison-laced food to her two sons.