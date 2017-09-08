Doppler radar: Bombay High Court asks AG, ASG to be present in court

Taking serious note of the flooding in Mumbai during the monsoon, the Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Advocate General (AG) and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) to be present for the next hearing on the issue of delay in handing over land to set up the second Doppler radar for better weather forecasting systems in Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Atal Dubey, which had sought corrective steps after heavy showers on one day in June 2015 that caused extensive inundation and affected services.

Referring to the flood on August 29 this year, which brought the city to a standstill, the Chief Justice said, “I had warned that this would happen. At least something should be done before next year.”

On March 14 this year, the court was told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that it cannot take possession unless the one-time premium issue is settled.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has fixed a one-time allotment premium of Rs 56 lakh and annual lease rent of Rs 900.

Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, later that month told the court that possession can be taken by IMD before March-end and the state government can consider whether or not to waive the premium.

The BMC on Thursday told the court that the IMD has still not taken possession of the land owing to this issue. This led to the court asking for the AG and ASG to be present in court during the hearing next week.

