Doorstep delivery of services: Manish Sisodia sharpens attack on Anil Baijal

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday sharpened his attack on Lt Governor Anil Baijal, asking whether he was “trying to protect a corrupt system” by returning the AAP government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of public services.

Hitting out at Baijal, Sisodia wondered whether the “selected L-G” should have the power to reject the decisions of an elected government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also backed his deputy, saying he feels a “progressive step” was being blocked.

Baijal on Tuesday returned the Delhi government’s proposal for reconsideration, and Sisodia tweeted that it was a “huge setback” to the efforts to provide a graft-free governance.

The proposal envisages delivery of 40 public services -such as driving licences, caste certificates and new water connections – at the doorstep of citizens.

“What problem does the L-G have if citizens get government’s services at their doorstep? I was pained after reading his note. Is he doing this to try to protect a corrupt system… What is his interest in protecting this corrupt system?” Sisodia said at a press conference.

Terming the proposal a “super digital delivery system”, Sisodia claimed the move would prove to be a “gamechanger” in the efforts to curb corruption in government departments.

The proposal aims to ensure citizens are no longer required to visit a government office for services mentioned in it.

Under the current online system, people are required to visit government’s offices once or twice, Sisodia said.

“But under the doorstep delivery proposal, citizens will not be required to do the same and instead government authorised persons will visit applicant’s residence to collect documents and to take his or her biometric records,” he said.

Sisodia listed out the observations made by Baijal and also countered them. He said the L-G has pointed out that the proposal will lead to congestion and pollution in the city.

“The e-commerce industry is globally adopting the home delivery system for their customers. The entire markets are moving towards home delivery of their services.

“(So) why this doorstep delivery system is being denied in government,” Sisodia asked.

On the L-G’s comments that doorstep delivery was a “threat to safety and security of citizens”, Sisodia said if that were the case then “the LPG gas delivery, pizza delivery, LIC agent, postman etc reaching your house for services are also security threats.”

Under the doorstep delivery system, an executive will come to the applicant’s residence to deliver services at a suitable time on a day of convenience.

“There will be a 100 per cent feedback system to check corruption and quality of services,” he said.

However, the L-G has defended his decision to return the proposal. He has clarified that the proposal was “not rejected”. His office has also said that the proposal has implications on the “possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents and others and adds unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people.”

