‘Doors are open’: Congress hints at forging alliance in Gujarat

His remarks came on a day when senior NCP leader Praful Patel, who is in charge of the party’s Gujarat unit, said that the Congress will not be able to defeat the BJP by going alone in the Assembly elections. His remarks came on a day when senior NCP leader Praful Patel, who is in charge of the party’s Gujarat unit, said that the Congress will not be able to defeat the BJP by going alone in the Assembly elections.

The Congress on Monday hinted that it was open to alliances for the Gujarat Assembly polls, scheduled to be held by the end of this year. Speaking to mediapersons here, Congress general secretary in charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said: “The doors of the Congress are open for those who want to join us in Gujarat for the Assembly election. All those who do not agree with the BJP’s policies are welcome to join us.”

His remarks came on a day when senior NCP leader Praful Patel, who is in charge of the party’s Gujarat unit, said that the Congress will not be able to defeat the BJP by going alone in the Assembly elections.

State NCP president Jayant Patel said that his party would continue its alliance with the Congress. “We have a different strategy for the coming Assembly elections. We want to be very aggressive this time and contest seats where we have good candidates. We intend to field candidates in Gondal, Dhoraji, Junagadh, Jamnagar among other, and that is the reason we have opened a zonal office in Rajkot,” Jayant Patel.

At present, the NCP has two MLAs — from Umreth and Kutiyana — in the state. Meanwhile, Gehlot slammed the BJP government over the custodial death of a Patidar youth in Mehsana. “The government is insensitive towards its own people. No one from Government has visited the the Patidar youth’s family who are on a hungerstrike for justice.”

Earlier in the day while addressing party workers, Gehlot said the party is “in full election mood”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App