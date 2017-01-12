Doormat taken off but other Indian flag merchandise still on sale at Amazon

As it turns out, there are many more Indian flag emblazoned articles on sale on the platform, many of which would raise an eyebrow in India. As it turns out, there are many more Indian flag emblazoned articles on sale on the platform, many of which would raise an eyebrow in India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s rebuke of e-marketplace giant Amazon was felt throughout social media. The issue of a Amazon’s Canada website selling Indian national flag-emblazoned doormats was raised to a fever pitch when Swaraj issued a warning to Amazon on Twitter directing the e-tailer to take off the product and serve an unconditional apology. The extent of the warning was such that many saw it as a threat as Swaraj said if Amazon didn’t apologise, she will not grant visa to its employees in India and revoke the ones issued before.

The issue struck at the heart of the Indian citizens, who in a pluralistic and deeply multi-cultural society grow up looking up at the national flag as a sign of national pride and identity. After the warning, Amazon did take off the doormat from its catalogue, albeit without serving an apology.

Indian Round Flag Men’s Classic Performance Shorts. (Amazon) Indian Round Flag Men’s Classic Performance Shorts. (Amazon)

Indian Flag Skull Cool India Skull T-Shirt. (Amazon) Indian Flag Skull Cool India Skull T-Shirt. (Amazon)

As it turns out, there are many more Indian flag emblazoned articles on sale on the platform, many of which would raise an eyebrow in India. Some of those articles include objects like Indian national flag sports towel. Some range from men’s short to women’s bikini suits. Even Indian flag tooth picks are on sale on Amazon. It also sells objects like Indian flag car bumper stickers, t-shirt with a skull drawn with the Indian flag or nightwear and inner wear.

India Flag Grunge Design Vinyl Car Bumper Window Sticker 3″ x 2″ (Amazon) India Flag Grunge Design Vinyl Car Bumper Window Sticker 3″ x 2″ (Amazon)

Indian Flag Toothpicks. (Amazon) Indian Flag Toothpicks. (Amazon)

All these articles are on sale in Amazon’s US website available for order. Again, laws in the US don’t classify selling such objects and the use of them as illegal. Many would differ as to what extent these objects can be called distasteful. However, going by the same yardstick, even wearing the Indian flag is reserved for national icons and martyrs who receive state funerals. That is the only case in which Indian law allows the use of Indian flag for anything other than being furled on a flagpole.

TeeStars – Vintage Indian Flag Retro Style India Singlet. (Amazon) TeeStars – Vintage Indian Flag Retro Style India Singlet. (Amazon)

Indian Flag Team Logo Womens Fashion Bikini Set Beach Wear. (Amazon) Indian Flag Team Logo Womens Fashion Bikini Set Beach Wear. (Amazon)

Golf / Sports Towel – Flag of India. (Amazon) Golf / Sports Towel – Flag of India. (Amazon)

It remains to be seen whether the government asks for the removal of these objects as well, or the e-tailer would act on its own. May be the incident will fizzle out. Still, the doormat is not a one off, and it has never been.

