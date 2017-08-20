Doordarshan to broadcast series on cases settled in Lok Adalats

The first of this series titled Akele Nahin Hai Aap will be telecast by the national broadcaster on Sunday. It will feature the story of an abandoned father of seven, who finally found justice at the Lok Adalat. The first of this series titled Akele Nahin Hai Aap will be telecast by the national broadcaster on Sunday. It will feature the story of an abandoned father of seven, who finally found justice at the Lok Adalat.

The National Legal services Authority (NALSA) in association with Doordarshan has drawn up a series based on cases that were settled in National Lok Adalats held across the country. The object is to popularise alternative dispute resolution through Lok Adalats as this will help ease the burden on the judiciary,

The elderly man approached the court, which referred the matter to Lok Adalat, where three of his sons finally agreed to pay him monthly maintenance of Rs 1,000 each and a fourth son agreed to take care of him.

“Akele Nahin Hain Aap is a series of 26 selected success stories of cases that have been settled in the three National Lok Adalats. The same is being produced by Doordarshan for NALSA”, a NALSA release said Saturday.

The project was conceptualised by Chief Justice of India designate Justice Dipak Misra, who is also Executive Chairman of NALSA.

“Through these episodes, a dramatised version of the success stories of cases which are or would be involved in litigation would be presented and it would be depicted how and in what manner the Lok Adalats came to their rescue and got the matters amicably settled between the parties,” the communication added.

