Doordarshan, Akashwani reduced to ‘His Modi Voice’, alleges BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati alleged that the importance of Doordarshan and Akashwani was being reduced by the Central govt, she also alleged that independent writers, authors and journalists are being targeted by the government.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:October 6, 2017 5:46 pm
PM Modi, mayawati, BJP, BSP, india news PM Narendra Modi (right) BSP chief Mayawati.
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday accused the Centre of ending the importance of Doordarshan and Akashwani and alleged that the public broadcaster has been virtually reduced to a “His Modi Voice”. Mayawati also alleged that independent writers, authors and journalists are being targeted by the government.

“The BJP government in the Centre has made Doordarshan and Akashwani as ‘His Modi Voice’, and ended their importance. By indirect control on the private media channels, efforts are being made to end their independence. Apart from this, independent writers, authors and journalists are being targeted, which is known to all,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged in a statement.

She further said that it is this “fatal mindset” which is posing a danger to the democracy.

