Don’t want to share dais with PM Narendra Modi, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena has struck a belligerent posture against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party chief Uddhav Thackeray claiming he is not keen on sharing the public dais with the present PM. ‘’I have no interest in sharing a public dais with the Prime Minister especially this PM. I had to go for the inauguration of the Shivaji memorial only because it was a tribute to Chhattrapati Shivaji,” Uddhav said addressing a public rally in the city. The Sena, over the past few days, has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. Yesterday it had asked the PM to refrain from making snide remarks against previous Congress governments and acknowledge that the country is what it is because of the efforts of past governments as well.

“The PM comes here and announces that he is gifting the city projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Are you doing us a favour. My Mumbaikar’s pay you tax worth close to Rs two lakh crore every year. You come here sometimes and make a claim that you are gifting us money,” Thackeray added. He also claimed he was happy the party’s alliance with the BJP had broken as he did not want to see his own picture in the same frame as that of the PM and BJP president Amit Shah.

He reiterated his position that the Sena would never ally with any political party in future. ‘In 1985 we fought alone and won. Subsequently on the issue of Hindutva we joined hands with the BJP and wasted 25 years of our existence. Had we not joined hands we would have seen a Sena chief minister today. Henceforth we will fight all elections alone. The Sena will never repeat the same mistake again,” Thackeray said. Thackeray also took on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for absorbing criminals into the BJP to tackle the Sena. ‘’If the CM wants to rule the state by allowing criminals entry into his party then we will uproot his hands. It is the state’s misfortune that it is being led by a CM who is a liar,” Thackeray added.

Thackeray also flouted the indictment of his party by the Srikrishna Commission which was investigating the 92-93 Mumbai riots as a badge of honor. “After the Mumbai riots the Srikrishna Committee had blamed Shiv Sena workers. Of these people how many from the BJP were ever blamed,” Thackeray added. The Shiv Sena sees its role in the 92-93 riots as one of a saviour who foiled attempts to target the majority Hindu community.