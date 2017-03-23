Don’t use sirens on cars: Adtiyanath to UP ministers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, March 22 urged all his ministerial colleagues to shun siren and hooters Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, March 22 urged all his ministerial colleagues to shun siren and hooters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, March 22 urged his ministerial colleagues to not use hooters and sirens on their four-wheelers, as it creates “noise pollution” and disturbs the public.

Elaborating further on this, cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today urged all his ministerial colleagues to shun siren and hooters, as they create noise pollution. On day one after taking oath as the cabinet minister, I had said no to hooter and siren.”

Sources said that Adityanath also made a reference to Singh’s gesture of not using hooters and sirens while interacting with his ministerial colleagues.

Singh also made it clear that red beacon is allowed for ministers.

“As a minister, I am entitled to red beacon. It is non-noise polluting unlike the hooters and sirens.”

According to Singh, the chief minister also observed that in the last 15 years, things have moved from bad to worse in the state.

Citing Adityanath, he said, “In the last 15 years, things have moved from bad to worse in the state, and it will take some time to correct them. You need to be humble with the officers and persuade them to follow the right path.”

Yesterday, UP minister Shrikant Sharma, while interacting with reporters, said, “We do not endorse red beacon (laal batti) culture.

For the past 15 years, red beacon has been grossly misused in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s endeavor would be to ensure that no misuse of red beacons takes place in the state, and only those who are entitled for red beacons use it”.

