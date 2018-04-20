Don’t use courts to settle political scores: Supreme Court

One of the petitioners, Tehseen Poonawala, outside the Supreme Court after the verdict on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) One of the petitioners, Tehseen Poonawala, outside the Supreme Court after the verdict on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dismissing the public interest litigations (PILs) seeking a probe into the death of CBI Special Judge B H Loya, the Supreme Court on Thursday raised concerns on the misuse of PILs and warned against using the judicial process to settle business or political scores. “Business rivalries have to be resolved in a competitive market for goods and services. Political rivalries have to be resolved in the great hall of democracy when the electorate votes its representatives in and out of office. Courts resolve disputes about legal rights and entitlements,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The misuse of PILs is a “serious matter of concern for the judicial process”, it said, adding that the apex court and high courts “are flooded with litigation and are burdened by arrears”. “It is a travesty of justice for the resources of the legal system to be consumed by an avalanche of misdirected petitions purportedly filed in the public interest which, upon due scrutiny, are found to promote a personal, business or political agenda,” the bench said.

It said “this has spawned an industry of vested interests in litigation” and “there is a grave danger that if this state of affairs is allowed to continue, it would seriously denude the efficacy of the judicial system by detracting from the ability of the court to devote its time and resources to cases which legitimately require attention”. Such petitions also pose a grave danger to the credibility of the judicial process and would endanger the credibility of other institutions and undermine public faith in democracy and the rule of law, the court said.

The judgment also had strong words for petitioner lawyers Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Indira Jaising. It noted that Dave wanted to cross-examine the judges and that he did not believe the judicial officers. Aspersions were cast on the Administrative Committee of the Bombay High Court and the apex court was urged to issue contempt notices to the judges of the committee, it said. Advocate Indira Jaising had backed the request, the judgment said.

Justice Chandrachud, who wrote the judgment, said the bench had made it clear to Bhushan that there was “absolutely no ground or basis” for him or Justice Khanwilkar “to recuse”. Bhushan had contended that Justices Khanwilkar and Chandrachud “may have” known the judicial officers whose statements were recorded in the inquiry. He, however, did not make any application seeking the recusal of the judges. Noting that the “conduct of the petitioners and interveners… prima facie constitutes criminal contempt”, the bench said it was however not initiating proceedings against them for criminal contempt.

Snag in SC site

The SC stated Thursday that it had uploaded the Loya case judgment on its internal server “in public domain” at 1.15 pm. The court website had stopped functioning due to a technical snag before noon, and Opposition alleged that government sources got a copy of the judgment despite the snag. There were doubts that the site was hacked, but SC sources declined to confirm this. The site was restored later.

