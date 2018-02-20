Don’t touch my feet when you greet me: Mayawati to party workers

BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File) BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File)

BSP President Mayawati has allegedly asked party workers not touch her feet while greeting her. Sources in the party said the directive came during a party meeting held in Lucknow last week. Instead, party insiders said workers have been told to greet each other with a simple ‘Jai Bhim’ — the usual practice among leaders who have been working in the organisation since the time of party founder Kanshi Ram.

Over the years, leaders making a beeline to touch Mayawati’s feet during party functions as well as organisation and individual meetings has been a common affair. Opposition parties, on various occasions, had pulled up Mayawati for not putting an end to this.

