Don’t touch my feet when you greet me: Mayawati to party workers

Party insiders said workers have been told to greet each other with a simple ‘Jai Bhim’ — the usual practice among leaders who have been working in the organisation since the time of party founder Kanshi Ram

Written by Lalmani Verma | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 1:25 am
BSP President Mayawati, Mayawati, BSP, BSP Party Workers, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File)
BSP President Mayawati has allegedly asked party workers not touch her feet while greeting her. Sources in the party said the directive came during a party meeting held in Lucknow last week. Instead, party insiders said workers have been told to greet each other with a simple ‘Jai Bhim’ — the usual practice among leaders who have been working in the organisation since the time of party founder Kanshi Ram.

Over the years, leaders making a beeline to touch Mayawati’s feet during party functions as well as organisation and individual meetings has been a common affair. Opposition parties, on various occasions, had pulled up Mayawati for not putting an end to this.

