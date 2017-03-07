Don’t to accept any bill in respect of 2016-17 on March 31: J&K govt to treasuries

Asking all the departments to “strictly follow the given instructions, the order said that no re-appropriation is allowed at the level of administrative departments. (Photo for representational purpose) Asking all the departments to “strictly follow the given instructions, the order said that no re-appropriation is allowed at the level of administrative departments. (Photo for representational purpose)

Restraining its officials from parking money in “civil deposits” so as to avoid lapse of funds, the Jammu and Kashmir Government, in order to streamline spending during last few days of current money, has asked all its treasuries not to accept any bill in respect of 2016-17 on March 31 as only payments will be made and accounts reconciled on that day.

“Under no circumstances, any bill in respect of financial year 2016-17 will be received in Treasuries on the last working day of the Financial Year, i.e., March 31 2017, the date on which only payments will be made and accounts reconciled, read a government order issued by Commissioner-Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary. “The treasury officers will not entertain any bill/cheque for payment after the working hours of March 30, 2017, and the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) are advised to plan presentation of their bills at the treasury accordingly, it added.

Asking all the departments to “strictly follow the given instructions, it said that no re-appropriation is allowed at the level of administrative departments and the heads of departments as all their powers in this regard stand withdrawn. “Re-appropriation proposal will be considered on merit in Finance Department only in respect of savings to be utilised, to clear liabilities created while doing the authorised pending work, it said. It further added,”all such proposals will be entertained by the Finance Department only upto March 24.

It also asked departments not to move any proposal regarding issuance of “Hundies” as these stand banned already.

