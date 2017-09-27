Against dynasty politics, will never contest elections: Prem Kumar Dhumal’s son

Prem Kumar Dhumal. Prem Kumar Dhumal.

A day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh announced his plans to contest in the next assembly polls, Arun Dhumal, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal’s son, said he harbours no political ambitions and ruled himself out of the race for assembly tickets.

“I will not contest any election. Neither do I have the desire to enter politics nor am I eyeing for any political role. Even if the BJP decides to give me the ticket, I will go back to the party with folded hands and return the ticket saying ‘thank You’,” he said.

Arun added he is against dynasty politics. “There are already two members (father Prem Kumar Dhumal and brother Anurag Thakur) of my family into active politics. Now, If I also jump into the politics, it’s natural that it will invite allegations of dynasty politics. I am against dynasty so I have chosen to stay out of the politics,” he said.

He said the BJP had always stood by its principle that the cadres should work selflessly and serve the people.

“Now, If I also start lobbying for the ticket, my father (former CM) will lose a moral authority to tell the cadres to work to the party’s cause without aspiring for the tickets. I believe in the principle of serving the public cause without taking the medium of politics,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s charge against him that he is not even capable of becoming a ‘panch’ (in a panchayat), Arun said: “He is right. I don’t have the ability to be a ‘panch’, but as a citizen of this country I have been given right by the constitution to ask questions to Chief Minister on his corruption, misuse of power and his questionable financial dealings. He can’t deny me this right,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Arun released a sting operation highlighting how subsidy to the tune of crores of rupess have been siphoned off under the Centre’s flagship scheme – Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). He sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

He also shot off a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, which he released to the media.

“A sample survey done (via sting operation) in Rampur area, which is the chief minister’s native town, revealed that farmers whose names have been shown as beneficiaries have not got a single plant. Where did all plants go?” he said.

The sting operation revealed that the chief minister was the sole beneficiary of the scam, Arun alleged.

“This needs a CBI probe to nail the culprits who deprived the poor farmers. It’s also a case of money laundering and misuse of the central subsidy. The officials involved, including the director Horticulture, a blue-eyed boy of the Chief Minister, should be questioned, and secretary Horticulture and minister for Horticulture Vidya Stokes must also answer the irregularities,” he demanded.

Arun Dhumal also equated Virbhadra Singh and his family with Laloo Yadav in matters relating to alleged cases of corruption and holding disproportionate assets. “The biggest irony is that now Laloo is saying as why should his son or daughter resign when Himchal CM has not quit his post even after attachments of assets worth Rs 70 crores and being on bail from CBI Court,” said Arun.

CM Virbhadra Singh has so far not reacted to the charges and the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged MIDH irregularities.

