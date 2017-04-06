Don’t stake claim on festival, Mamata Banerjee warns BJP

Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Express photo) Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the BJP and asked it not to claim Ram Navami as its own festival.

“Do not stake your claim on Ram Navami festival as your own. Do not provoke others. Various religious outfits have been celebrating Ram Navami for thousands of years. This celebration has no connection with BJP,” Mamata said at a public meeting in Bankura.

“They are now using Om symbol in their rallies. Is it your party’s symbol?…Why would a political party use such a religious symbol in their rallies? If you want to change your party’s symbol to Om then go to EC and get the symbol,” she said.

The CM also accused the saffron party of “playing divisive politics” in the state, and claimed it was not going to work here.

