Don’t spend civic funds on religious festivals: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government has directed all municipal corporations in the state to stop using municipal funds for religious ceremonies, festivals and functions.

In a communication to municipal commissioners last week, the government cited a Bombay High Court order dating back to September, which said municipal corporations should ensure their funds are not used for religious ceremonies, festivals and functions. The High Court had stated that “municipal corporations must bear in mind that secularism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution and municipal funds are primarily required to be spent on providing civic amenities.”

The court said it was not the municipal corporation’s duty to provide amenities at its own cost to celebrate festivals. The HC, however, added that it was its duty to make arrangements for the collection, removal, treatment and disposal of sewage and garbage generated by such festivals.

The HC had passed the order while hearing a petition pointing out that the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had sanctioned funds for organising various festivals.

