Don’t spare trouble-makers no matter who they are: Yogi Adityanath to cops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Don’t spare those who create nuisance irrespective of their political leanings as law and order is top priority, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has told police officials. Adityanath has also told senior cops to hear public grievances daily from 9 to 11 am and address the problems faced by the people. The chief minister has also issued directives that electricity related problems in all villages being provided power between 7 am to 5 pm be fixed.

The chief minister has stressed that law and order is the top priority of the and the police have been clearly told that no nuisance, irrespective of who is creating it, will be tolerated, UP power minister Shrikant Sharma told a press conference today. Police has been instructed to deal with trouble-makers sternly, he added.

The UP government’s assertion come in the backdrop of an incident in Agra where right-wing activists thrashed some policemen. There have been some other incidents also over which the opposition parties in the state have raised questions. The chief minister, a tough task master, has also asked all officials, including District Magistrates and Police Superintendents, to regularly sit in their offices from 9 am to 11 am for listening to and resolving the problems of the common people.

He has also instructed officials to remain in their in the evening, Sharma said. He added that the government has also fixed the duty of a minister to hold similar hold a meeting to hear public grievances at the state BJP office every day from 11 am to 1 pm.

On the public hearing at the CM’s residence, Sharma said it will be held everyday and the officials of the districts from where there are most complaints would be pulled up.

“Besides their respective ministries, all the ministers have been asked to monitor the districts of which they have been made in-charge and in their assembly constituencies,” he said. He said that issues like law and order, power, road, drinking water and farmers-related matters were priority of the government and said ministers as well as officials would regularly inspect these areas to monitor the situation.

Seeking to make water conservation a peoples’ movement like the drive for cleanliness, the state government has asked all the districts to ensure people’s participation. Ministers have also been asked to monitor health services and exercise zero tolerance on corruption, he said.

